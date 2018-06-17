Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 483,602 Shares of Eni SpA (E)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 483,602 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in ENI were worth $17,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of E. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in ENI by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 427,429 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 359,458 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ENI by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Barclays upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.41.

Shares of NYSE:E traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. 261,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.45. Eni SpA has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 4.93%. analysts predict that Eni SpA will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

