Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Boston Partners bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $160,711,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,599 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $91,885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,798,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,176,000 after acquiring an additional 928,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Entergy by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 670,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,609,000 after acquiring an additional 412,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,403. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $71.95 and a one year high of $87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). Entergy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $39,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $631,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.50 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.