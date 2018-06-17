Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, May 26th.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EPE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock traded down $0.11, reaching $2.63, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 603,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,602. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a market cap of $661.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 4.04.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $286.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.76 million. research analysts forecast that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38,504 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 69,509 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 55.6% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 117,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 42,060 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 73,026 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 125,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

