Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) to announce sales of $310.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.60 million to $331.00 million. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock posted sales of $296.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.76 million. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. KLR Group lowered shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.71.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock traded down $0.07, hitting $2.66, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 713,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 4.04. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 95.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38,504 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 55.6% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 117,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 42,060 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 30.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 43,217 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 69,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 73,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

