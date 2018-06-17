Enterprise Products (EPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Enterprise Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Enterprise Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $27.00 price target on Enterprise Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.86 per share, for a total transaction of $497,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products by 46,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products traded down $0.11, hitting $27.87, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enterprise Products has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Enterprise Products had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products’s dividend payout ratio is 129.55%.

Enterprise Products Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

