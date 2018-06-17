Entree Resources (ETG) Insider Gold Ltd. Sandstorm Buys 215,000 Shares

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) insider Gold Ltd. Sandstorm bought 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$98,900.00.

Gold Ltd. Sandstorm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 12th, Gold Ltd. Sandstorm purchased 600,000 shares of Entree Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$330,000.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Gold Ltd. Sandstorm purchased 13,000 shares of Entree Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,890.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Gold Ltd. Sandstorm purchased 89,500 shares of Entree Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,750.00.

Shares of TSE:ETG opened at C$0.52 on Friday. Entree Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.85.

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Entree Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Entree Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

