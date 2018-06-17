Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 16.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,667,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 229,434 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 45.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 10.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 549,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,798,000 after buying an additional 51,992 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 256.7% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,281,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,870,000 after buying an additional 2,361,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 22.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,956,000 after buying an additional 143,872 shares in the last quarter.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Gabelli upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

KAR Auction Services opened at $54.90 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

In other KAR Auction Services news, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 39,589 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $2,185,312.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,213. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

