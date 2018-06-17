Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,705 Shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/N AMERN ENERGY INFR (EMLP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/N AMERN ENERGY INFR (NYSEARCA:EMLP) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/N AMERN ENERGY INFR worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/N AMERN ENERGY INFR in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/N AMERN ENERGY INFR in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/N AMERN ENERGY INFR in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/N AMERN ENERGY INFR in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/N AMERN ENERGY INFR in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000.

Shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/N AMERN ENERGY INFR opened at $22.72 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/N AMERN ENERGY INFR has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

