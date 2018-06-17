Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,526 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $39,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 16,822.1% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,137,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,170,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,793,297,000 after buying an additional 5,107,163 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 229.7% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,258,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $215,130,000 after buying an additional 2,966,978 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $399,886,000 after buying an additional 1,525,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,524,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $798,419,000 after buying an additional 1,175,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MED assumed coverage on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.04 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $214.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.74.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $8,573,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.06, for a total value of $42,033,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,222,709 shares of company stock worth $2,374,248,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock opened at $195.85 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $568.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $146.37 and a 52 week high of $195.32.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.