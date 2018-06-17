Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IVZ. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. 5,706,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,853. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $38.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.91 million. Invesco had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,978,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

