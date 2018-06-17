Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 70,795 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Paychex traded up $0.44, reaching $69.78, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,172. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 8th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Paychex’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,079 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $200,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 110,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,779,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,127.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

