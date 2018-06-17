Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215,504 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 65,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,732,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 192.1% in the first quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 254,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,519,000 after buying an additional 167,613 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,340,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,961. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a 52 week low of $211.70 and a 52 week high of $265.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a $0.6973 dividend. This represents a $8.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

