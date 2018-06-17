EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $111.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total value of $103,070.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,647. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ann D. Janssen sold 4,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $568,143.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,662,473.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,453 shares of company stock worth $8,423,028. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $202,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $209,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $4,421,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.5% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 224,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources traded down $3.35, reaching $114.18, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,028,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $128.03. The company has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.07%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.