eosDAC Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.90 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $92.90 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About eosDAC

EOSDAC is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OTCBTC, Bibox, IDAX, DDEX, OpenLedger DEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

