EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 58,252 Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7,838.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,694,977 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $428,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560,249 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 135,451,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,628,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,455,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,052,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,387,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257,371 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast opened at $33.88 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Sunday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $364,036.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,648.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,049,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.