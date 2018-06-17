ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Chairman Phillip G. Norton Sells 10,000 Shares

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Chairman Phillip G. Norton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $917,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,769.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ePlus opened at $96.40 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.17. ePlus has a 1-year low of $67.65 and a 1-year high of $97.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). ePlus had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $330.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.50 million. equities research analysts predict that ePlus will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 854,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,359,000 after acquiring an additional 301,727 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,198,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 247,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after acquiring an additional 133,575 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,587,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 198,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 58,528 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ePlus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ePlus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

