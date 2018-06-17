Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst W. Tanner now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.65).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AGRX. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Agile Therapeutics traded down $0.01, reaching $0.57, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 501,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,346. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 82.3% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 66,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 62.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 277,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

