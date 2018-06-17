Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, May 29th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cormark analyst M. Grauman forecasts that the bank will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$86.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.58.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia opened at C$76.36 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$75.20 and a 12-month high of C$85.50.

In related news, Director Scott Thomson purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$77.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,775.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.