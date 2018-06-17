Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, May 29th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cormark analyst M. Grauman forecasts that the bank will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$86.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.58.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia opened at C$76.36 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$75.20 and a 12-month high of C$85.50.

In related news, Director Scott Thomson purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$77.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,775.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

