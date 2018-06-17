ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $192,685.00 and $0.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003544 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018059 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00586802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00257692 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00047670 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00093985 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 1,693,691,126 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,574,741,156 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project. ERC20’s official website is index-erc20.io.

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

