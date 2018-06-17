Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco Acquires 4,544 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $49,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 25th, Eric M. Demarco bought 4,514 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $49,969.98.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Eric M. Demarco bought 13,360 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $150,032.80.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions opened at $11.53 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Noble Financial set a $15.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,908,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 119.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,346,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after buying an additional 827,752 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

