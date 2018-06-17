Eros International plc (EROS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) will report $71.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eros International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Eros International reported sales of $52.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eros International will report full-year sales of $260.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.20 million to $268.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $326.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $300.30 million to $351.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eros International.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. Eros International had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EROS shares. TheStreet raised Eros International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eros International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Eros International traded down $0.35, reaching $12.85, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. Eros International has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eros International stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Eros International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eros International

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, such as theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary that includes music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television, video on demand, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

