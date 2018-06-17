Eros International plc (EROS) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EROS. ValuEngine lowered Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eros International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eros International stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Eros International worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eros International opened at $12.85 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $680.15 million, a P/E ratio of 257.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Eros International has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. Eros International had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. equities analysts forecast that Eros International will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, such as theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary that includes music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television, video on demand, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

