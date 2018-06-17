Escalade (ESCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, May 26th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Escalade and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Escalade from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Escalade has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of Escalade traded up $0.15, reaching $14.20, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 15,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $204.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Escalade had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $32.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Escalade will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ZPR Investment Management acquired a new stake in Escalade in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Escalade by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Escalade by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 381,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Escalade by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

