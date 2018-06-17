Essendant (ESND) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.07

Press coverage about Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Essendant earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1388194944878 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Essendant opened at $13.56 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.62 million, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Essendant has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Essendant had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Essendant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Essendant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Essendant

Essendant Inc operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals.

