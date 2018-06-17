Essendant Inc (NASDAQ:ESND) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Essendant Inc (NASDAQ:ESND) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

Shares of Essendant traded down $0.06, hitting $13.56, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.19. Essendant has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $510.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Essendant had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on ESND shares. BidaskClub downgraded Essendant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded Essendant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Essendant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Essendant

Essendant Inc operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals.

