Ethereum Classic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $166.58 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $166.58 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.32 or 0.00219618 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, RightBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Gatehub. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.84 or 0.07695250 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000240 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000612 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 102,363,604 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.github.io. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, fex, Gate.io, BitForex, Qryptos, ChaoEX, BTC-Alpha, Bibox, HitBTC, Coinsuper, BCEX, CoinEx, Coinroom, Ovis, QBTC, Cryptomate, Bitfinex, BTC Trade UA, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, EXX, Exrates, Kucoin, Gatehub, C2CX, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Vebitcoin, Cryptopia, Korbit, Bithumb, Lbank, Upbit, CoinTiger, CoinExchange, Binance, C-CEX, Kraken, BTC Markets, Coinut, Stocks.Exchange, RightBTC, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Coinone, Exmo, Abucoins, BtcTrade.im, BTCC, Crex24, YoBit, Indodax, OKEx, BigONE and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

