ETHLend Trading 16% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. ETHLend has a market capitalization of $34.78 million and $147,068.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ETHLend has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One ETHLend token can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ETHLend alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003543 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015535 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00590497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00251901 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00046584 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00094838 BTC.

ETHLend Token Profile

ETHLend was first traded on November 30th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,422,877 tokens. ETHLend’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io.

ETHLend Token Trading

ETHLend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bibox, Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for ETHLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETHLend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.