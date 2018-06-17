ETHLend (CRYPTO:LEND) 24-Hour Volume Tops $147,068.00

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, ETHLend has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One ETHLend token can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io and HitBTC. ETHLend has a market cap of $34.78 million and approximately $147,068.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003543 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015535 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00590497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00251901 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00046584 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00094838 BTC.

ETHLend Profile

ETHLend launched on November 30th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,422,877 tokens. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io. ETHLend’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ETHLend

ETHLend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Radar Relay, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

