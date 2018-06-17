Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $20.39 Million Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,618 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of E*TRADE Financial worth $20,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,722,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,632,000 after buying an additional 1,122,577 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,637,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,554,000 after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,249,000 after purchasing an additional 87,705 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $96,919,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,948,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,960,000 after purchasing an additional 836,090 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

E*TRADE Financial traded down $0.53, hitting $64.31, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 3,944,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,046. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

