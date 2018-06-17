EuroDry (EDRY) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.31% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Spin-off from Euroseas (ESEA – Buy) unlocks potential upside as EDRY will operate as a pure-play dry bulk company, which should help the company trade more in-line with the dry bulk peer group. EDRY is currently trading at 4.0x 2018E EV/EBITDA, well-below the peer group average of 9.9x. Fleet growth through relationships with private shipowners should drive further earnings expansion in the short and medium-term. We initiate coverage with a Buy rating and $13 price target, representing over 50% upside, based on an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.1x 2018E, still a sharp discount to peers.””

EuroDry opened at $8.16 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

