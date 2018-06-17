Denver Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group traded up $0.60, hitting $226.60, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 525,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,150. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $208.81 and a fifty-two week high of $277.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price target on Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $258.00 target price (up from $247.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.57.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

