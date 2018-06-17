Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News articles about Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Evolent Health earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.3491390121645 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Evolent Health traded up $0.20, hitting $23.25, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $36,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Seth Blackley sold 64,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $1,135,336.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,085,991 shares of company stock worth $59,117,078 over the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

