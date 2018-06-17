Evolus (EOLS) Given a $35.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.05.

Get Evolus alerts:

EOLS stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.03 million and a P/E ratio of -104.89. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolus news, Director Kristine Romine purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bosun Hau purchased 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $208,474.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,840 shares of company stock worth $797,007.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $1,710,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.