Evotion (EVO) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

Evotion (CURRENCY:EVO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Evotion coin can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Evotion has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Evotion has a market cap of $146,950.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Evotion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Evotion alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003555 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015472 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00586429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00253506 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00047076 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00094533 BTC.

Evotion Coin Profile

Evotion’s total supply is 3,275,504 coins. The official website for Evotion is evotion.info.

Evotion Coin Trading

Evotion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evotion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evotion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evotion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evotion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.