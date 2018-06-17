EVRAZ plc Plans Dividend of $0.13 (EVR)

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EVR stock opened at GBX 529.60 ($7.05) on Friday. EVRAZ has a one year low of GBX 169.80 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 462.60 ($6.16).

Get EVRAZ alerts:

In other EVRAZ news, insider Nikolay Ivanov sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.80), for a total value of £352,590 ($469,431.50).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVR. Jefferies Financial Group raised EVRAZ to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 275 ($3.66) to GBX 425 ($5.66) in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered EVRAZ to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.