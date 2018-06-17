Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th.

Shares of Exela Technologies traded up $0.01, hitting $5.17, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 176,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.64. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -37.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $393.17 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nathaniel Lipman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

