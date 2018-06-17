Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,712 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,911 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Expedia Group by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,046 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Expedia Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,695 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Expedia Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group traded up $0.54, hitting $124.12, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 1,412,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,294. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The online travel company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 23rd. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.13.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

