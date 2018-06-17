BidaskClub Upgrades Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) to “Hold”

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, June 2nd.

EXPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.89. 1,596,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,106. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $175,732.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $500,066.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $393,669.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,171,000 after buying an additional 42,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

