Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to announce sales of $88.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.70 million. Exponent reported sales of $84.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $355.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.80 million to $356.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $378.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $371.00 million to $385.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $96.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.54 million. Exponent had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Exponent to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other news, President Catherine Corrigan sold 4,449 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $398,318.97. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,231.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 29,074 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $2,570,141.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,262 shares of company stock worth $3,586,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exponent opened at $101.40 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $101.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.