Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Extended Stay America worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 2,896.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 119.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Extended Stay America traded up $0.20, hitting $21.76, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,182,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.38 million. Extended Stay America had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. analysts predict that Extended Stay America will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Extended Stay America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAY. ValuEngine cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extended Stay America from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

