Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Extraction Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.62.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Extraction Oil & Gas traded down $0.39, reaching $14.67, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 2,118,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.00 and a beta of 1.05. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $230.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.76 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,030,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $3,842,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,009,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,162,000 after acquiring an additional 725,366 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.