Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR) Receives $16.70 Average PT from Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.70.

A number of research firms have commented on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $431,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,677,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 185,520 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,222,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 289,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1,163.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 890,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 117,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.32 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 43.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

