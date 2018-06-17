ExxonMobil (XOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) to announce sales of $71.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ExxonMobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.34 billion and the highest is $73.61 billion. ExxonMobil reported sales of $62.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ExxonMobil will report full-year sales of $284.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.36 billion to $290.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $295.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $285.24 billion to $305.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ExxonMobil.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $68.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Vetr lowered ExxonMobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.14 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC raised ExxonMobil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.60 to $82.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Morningstar set a $85.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,085,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,349,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,412 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 37,429.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,774,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,285,000 after buying an additional 3,764,256 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 53.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,984,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,382,000 after buying an additional 3,136,452 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,887,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,257,000 after buying an additional 3,068,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,459,936,000 after buying an additional 2,982,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,350,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,888,214. The stock has a market cap of $354.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. ExxonMobil has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from ExxonMobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. ExxonMobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

