EZCORP Inc (EZPW) Stake Increased by Lafitte Capital Management LP

Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,104,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the quarter. EZCORP accounts for 27.6% of Lafitte Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lafitte Capital Management LP owned 9.37% of EZCORP worth $67,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 88,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

EZPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

EZCORP opened at $12.60 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.27. EZCORP Inc has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $686.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.55.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that EZCORP Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

