F5 Networks (FFIV) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. F5 Networks earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the network technology company an impact score of 46.0889489083716 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. William Blair upgraded F5 Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on F5 Networks from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.30.

F5 Networks traded up $0.86, reaching $182.50, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,424. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $114.63 and a 12-month high of $182.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The network technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $533.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $1,372,097.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $140,316.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,323.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,367 shares of company stock worth $10,520,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

