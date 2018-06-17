Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 2,428 Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock accounts for approximately 4.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 550.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total value of $144,412.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,784,880.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $24,158,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,222,709 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,248,366 in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock opened at $195.85 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $146.37 and a 12-month high of $195.32. The company has a market cap of $568.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wedbush set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Morningstar set a $198.00 price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.74.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

