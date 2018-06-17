Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Christopher K. Cox Sells 10,600 Shares

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,600 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total value of $1,959,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,410,798.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.85. 21,860,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,400,733. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $146.37 and a fifty-two week high of $195.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $195.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

