Koch Industries Inc. Raises Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Koch Industries Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 176.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,384,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 560.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.15.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total value of $296,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $98,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $1,123,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDS stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.20. 457,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,703. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.09 and a 52-week high of $217.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 54.00%. The business had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.02%.

FactSet Research Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

