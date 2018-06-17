Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of Farmers National Banc traded up $0.25, reaching $16.10, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $445.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,405,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 14.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 68,327 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 5.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 457,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 6.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 287.1% during the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 243,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 180,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

