Farmland Partners (FPI) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FPI. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Farmland Partners from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmland Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.14.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $25,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,176.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $40,492.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,178,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,585.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,685 shares of company stock valued at $88,837 and sold 6,450 shares valued at $52,062. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns or has under contract over 166,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

